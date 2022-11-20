Viral: Video shows loose cow making its way into hospital’s ICU ward

A video went viral on social media which showed a cow on the loose making its way into the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of a district hospital in India’s Rajgarh.

It showed the loose cow roaming in the hospital’s ICU ward and eating medical waste out of dustbins. After the video hit social media, the district health officer suspended a security guard and three staffers of the medical facility.

According to the Indian media reports, the cow apparently managed to stroll past a cattle catcher and on-duty guards at the entrance before wandering through a hallway, where it alerted the hospital staff.

The footage showed that the animal went on to access the ICU unnoticed, where it was followed by an onlooker filming the incident.

According to a senior doctor, the incident took place in the COVID ICU ward of the hospital. The doctor added that a show-cause notice was issued to the agency in charge of the hospital’s security.

