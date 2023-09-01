31.9 C
Viral video shows man driving car with giant-horned bull

A video showing a man driving his car with a giant-horned bull is going viral on the internet in Nebraska, United States.

The video clearly shows that the man modified his car to accommodate his bull companion for the ride.

The clip was shared on X (former Twitter) with the caption, “#Nebraska police pull over man with a #bull riding in the passenger’s seat.”

The viral video showcases a man driving calmly in traffic, with a huge bull on the front seat of the vehicle. The bull’s head is sticking out of the car window, and it looks surprisingly comfortable in the busy city.

According to The New York Post, the Norfolk Police Division got a call around 10 a.m. on Wednesday about a man driving on Highway 275 with a bull sitting next to him in the car. Cops identified the driver of the car as Lee Meyer of Neligh.

