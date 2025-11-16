Viral video shows massive fireball explosion from Salinas motorcycle crash

SALINAS, California: A stunning video that has since gone viral shows a teen crashing his motorcycle into the side of a car and sparking a massive fireball.

The crash occurred Oct. 30 at an intersection on North Main Street in Salinas. Police said one of two teens riding a full-size dirt bike raced through a red light and immediately crashes into the side of a turning car.

Moments later, the teen is seen walking away from the collision on fire as his friend rushes to help put the flames out.

Authorities said the teen managed to walk away with minor burns and a broken ankle. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Salinas police Sgt. Zach Dunagan said, despite how it looks, the dirt bike riders were not travelling at a high speed. He said the fireball was likely caused by a spark that hit gas or oil.

Dunagan said both riders were cited for reckless driving and being unlicensed.

Police also said they are glad the video has gone viral because it may help drive home a safety lesson that parents need to talk to their kids about roadway safety and sensible riding.

The case was sent to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office for any possible charged, police said, adding since it involved a minor the DA could not provide further details on the investigation.