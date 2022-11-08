Viral video shows nuclear explosion in virtual reality

An uncomfortable video that is going viral on social media shows what it would be like to witness a nuclear bomb detonation in virtual reality.

A 1-minute-and-52-second-long video posted on Reddit by u/GaddZuuks has the internet shaken.

The viral video, which shows a virtual reality environment, shows a beach on a pleasant day just ahead of the nuclear bomb exploding offshore. As soon as it does, the screen turns white in colour. Within seconds, the whole place is devastated and appears like a sandstorm has erupted.

The vegetation is uprooted and soon a huge cloud of smoke and dust is seen erupting in the middle of the sky. The sky turns a little purple in colour towards the end of the video with the nuclear cloud of dust sitting in between.

The clip was originally posted on YouTube and other social media platforms a month ago and is going viral again now.

So far, the video has received 89 per cent upvotes on Reddit.

