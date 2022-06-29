Viral Video shows police station being washed away by floods

A video of a police station being washed away by erosion of Brahmaputra River banks has gone viral on social media, highlighting the impact of flash floods that have wreaked havoc in India.

The video showed a police station in the Nalbari district being washed away by heavy flow of the river.

#WATCH | A part of the two-storied building of Bhangnamari police station sinks due to flood in Assam’s Nalbari district (Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/CMHpcgpHmN — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022



The 2-storey building appeared to be entirely destroyed and a large chunk of it was buried in water minutes after it fell. No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident since no one was inside the building when the incident occurred.

In the Indian state of Assam, at least 17 people were killed during the wave of flooding that began this month, police officials said.

India has experienced increasing extreme weather in recent years, causing large-scale damage. Environmentalists warn climate change could lead to more disasters, especially in low-lying and densely populated areas.

