Swing collapse caught on camera, video goes viral

NEW DELHI: A horrific incident of swing collapse was caught on camera in India’s Haryana during Suraikund Mela.

Trigger warning: Disturbing footage

A police officer was killed and at least 13 people were injured after a tsunami swing collapsed at the Surajkund Mela on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at around 6pm when the swing reportedly tilted and gave way while visitors were on the ride. Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who was deployed at the venue, attempted to rescue those trapped but sustained fatal injuries in the process.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief over the loss of life and said the state government would extend all possible assistance to the injured and the bereaved family.

Following the incident, the Surajkund Mela, one of the region’s major cultural events, was shut down indefinitely. An FIR has also been registered against the operators of the ride.