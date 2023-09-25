Viral video shows teacher napping in classroom

A video is going viral on social media, showing a teacher sleeping in a classroom at a government primary school in India’s Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place in Mogra village, where a teacher, Dharam Singh Verma, was caught napping in class. The video also captured the students playing outside.

इस वायरल वीडियो में बच्चों की पढाई को ताक पर रखकर एक शिक्षक क्लास के अंदर चादर बिछाकर सोते नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं बच्चे क्लास के बाहर मस्ती कर रहे हैं। वायरल होने के बाद जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने इसका संज्ञान लिया है, लेकिन लोग यह सवाल पूछ रहे हैं कि क्या टीचर चादर अपने साथ लाए थे? pic.twitter.com/LMRz2xaw4J — Shivam Gaur (@ShivamG27190108) September 22, 2023

Upon learning this, District Education Officer, Sanjay Singh Tomar, immediately ordered an investigation into the matter.

The Development Block Officer has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation.

Tomar also assured that appropriate action would be taken.