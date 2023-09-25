30.9 C
Viral video shows teacher napping in classroom

A video is going viral on social media, showing a teacher sleeping in a classroom at a government primary school in India’s Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place in Mogra village, where a teacher, Dharam Singh Verma, was caught napping in class. The video also captured the students playing outside.

Upon learning this, District Education Officer, Sanjay Singh Tomar, immediately ordered an investigation into the matter.

The Development Block Officer has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation.

Tomar also assured that appropriate action would be taken.

