Viral video: Six pythons found in family’s home in Australia

A snake catcher from Australia caught six pythons and his video is going viral across social media platforms.

The video was posted on the picture and video-sharing portal Instagram by snake catcher Stuart McKenzie.

The first part of the viral clip showed him with three pythons, which he caught from the house’s balcony that were on top of each other. He said two of them were a male and a female about to mate.

He paid another visit to the same house after a couple of days. He recovered another carpet python which was on the balcony’s chair.

He said that four to six snakes came to the house over the span of two to three days. He added that six snakes have come to the home in the past two weeks.

The video has thousands of views and hundreds of likes.

It is pertinent to mention that all kinds of videos see humans resorting to dangerous measures to catch snakes.

A clip seeing a man catching a king cobra with his hands made rounds.

The video shot in Thailand shows a volunteer worker catching a king cobra with his bare hands in the southern province of Krabi.

Its presence was reported by the locals, who informed them the reptile slithered into a palm plantation and tried to hide in a septic tank.

The giant cobra reportedly measured 4.5 metres (nearly 14 feet), weighed over 10 kilograms, and was captured after 20 minutes.

