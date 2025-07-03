Watch: Snake invades ground during Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh clash

A bizarre interruption occurred during the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium on July 2, 2025, when a snake slithered onto the field.

The unexpected visitor appeared early in Bangladesh’s innings, briefly halting play and surprising players and spectators alike.

The incident sparked a wave of amusement among fans, with social media buzzing with memes and jokes. Many dubbed it another chapter in the “Naagin Derby,” a playful nickname inspired by similar snake sightings at the stadium during past matches, including Lanka Premier League games.

Ground staff swiftly handled the situation, safely removing the snake and allowing the match to resume without further disruptions. The unusual event added a touch of drama and humor to an otherwise competitive encounter.

Sri Lanka dominated the match, securing a 77-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 244 runs in 49.2 overs, led by Charith Asalanka’s brilliant century of 106 runs off 123 balls, featuring 6 fours and 4 sixes. Kusal Mendis contributed 45 runs to bolster the total.

Bangladesh struggled in their chase, collapsing to 167 runs in 35.5 overs. Despite strong bowling performances from Taskin Ahmed (4 wickets) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (3 wickets), their batting lineup failed to build momentum. Asalanka’s match-winning knock earned him the Player of the Match award.

The next match will be played on July 5, also in Colombo.