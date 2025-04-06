Employees tied and punished at office, viral video sparks outrage

A disturbing story from Kerala, India, has sparked outrage after a viral video showed the shocking mistreatment of employees at a private marketing company.

The viral footage, which surfaced recently online, reveals a man being forced to crawl on his knees with a leash around his neck, treated like a chained dog, allegedly for not meeting work targets.

Authorities have confirmed that the viral video was filmed around four months ago and involved new trainees at the firm. According to police, the footage was captured by a former manager who reportedly had personal issues with the company owner.

He is accused of staging the incident under the pretext of “training” and is now using the viral video to damage the company’s image.

Another video showed employees being made to undress as punishment, prompting the Kerala Labour Department to take immediate notice.

Officials have now launched an investigation into the alleged workplace abuse, and the district labour officer has been asked to submit a report.

Some people claiming to be employees told local media that such viral cruel punishments were often handed out to those who failed to meet performance targets.

However, in a surprising twist, the individual seen being humiliated in the viral video later told the press that he was not harassed at all.

He claimed the footage was taken without consent and misrepresented the situation. He also stated that he continues to work at the company and believes the former manager made the viral video out of revenge after being dismissed.

Despite the employee’s denial, the viral clip has led to strong reactions from authorities. Kerala’s Labour Minister V Sivankutty described the footage as “shocking and disturbing” and completely unacceptable.

The incident, now widely known due to the viral video, has triggered public concern over employee rights and workplace ethics in India.