Viral video: Speeding car hits two youths on Lyari Expressway

A video has gone viral on social media which showed a horrific road accident of a speeding car that hit two young boys on Karachi’s Lyari Expressway, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The viral video showed a speeding car hit two youths on Lyari Expressway yesterday, leaving both of them injured. It showed that two youths standing on a track of the road when the car went out of control and hit them.

The youngsters were seemingly filming a video on the Lyari Expressway.

According to Motorway Police, they received the report of the accident on the Garden-Mauripur Lyari Expressway.

The Motorway Police added that they are in contact with the local police, hospital and other sources to collect details of the wounded youth.

The wounded youths were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

A doctor who provided medical assistance to the injured youth said in a video statement that the wounded boy was shifted to the Civil Hospital by the driver namely Sajjad. “The youngster’s life is out of danger and he received fractures on his arms and legs.”

The doctor claimed that the accident was caused by the tyre burst.