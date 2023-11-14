19.9 C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Viral video: Speeding SUV hits bikers and vehicles

Web Desk
A speeding SUV, rammed into several bikers and cars in India. The video captured on the dash cam of another car is going viral on social media.

The incident took place on Diwali in Bengaluru’s Kalena Agrahara area.

The viral video shows speeding SUV hitting several people and bikes. The car, however, continued to cut through and hit more bikes since the driver had lost control.

After hitting people, the car continued and collided with another motorcycle a few meters ahead.

The injured individuals were identified as Kiran, Jasmitha and Basanth who were hit by the speeding SUV.

A case against the car driver has been registered at the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station. Further details about the incident are awaited.

