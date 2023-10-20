WATCH: Speeding vehicle hits and drags police constable

HYDERABAD: A police constable sustained injuries when a speeding vehicle knocked him down during a snap checking in Indian city of Hyderabad.

The police constable – posted at Gopalapuram police station – was on vehicle checking duty at Allugadda Bavi road in Hyderabad and was run over by a speeding car when he tried to stop the vehicle.

కానిస్టేబుల్‌ను గుద్ది తొక్కుకుంటూ దూసుకెళ్లిన కారు హైదరాబాద్ – రోడ్డుపై వాహన తనిఖీలు చేస్తున్న కానిస్టేబుల్ మీద నుంచి కారు దూసుకెళ్లిన ఘటన చిలకలగూడ పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ పరిధిలో జరిగింది. ఎన్నికల కోడ్ నేపథ్యంలో ఈ నెల 18న రాత్రి వాహన తనిఖీ చేస్తున్న కానిస్టేబుల్ మహేష్.. అటుగా వస్తున్న… pic.twitter.com/LYWTKz9T2n — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) October 20, 2023

In the CCTV footage – which has now gone viral on social media, the constable, named Mahesh, can be seen standing on the roadside and spotting an approaching car, moves on to the middle of the road.

Apparently to avoid stopping, the driver drives the car in a zigzag manner and hit and ran over the constable as the latter fell on the road. The drivers sped away without stopping.

The colleagues of Mahesh who were present at the spot shifted the constable to hospital where he was admitted and is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the police launched a hunt to trace the car.