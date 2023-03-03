Viral video: ‘Spooky’ tractor starts on it’s own, breaks shop’s window

In a scary video that went viral in no time, a spooky tractor started moving on its own without any driver and breaks the shop’s glass window.

Every now and then, people post some of the scariest and most haunted videos on the internet and these frightening videos catch the attention of netizens and go viral in no time.

One such viral video from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh shows that a new tractor which was in the showroom, started on its own and soon it started moving from its place. It seemed like someone is driving the tractor.

After moving from its place the spooky tractor broke the glass window before it crushed a bicycle and entered the shop.

The administration was quick to stop the tractor before it could create a further mess.

