Watch: Squirrel introduces woman to her newly born babies

In a heartwarming video that went viral online, a Squirrel grabbed a woman’s finger and introduced to her newly born babies.

The viral video showed, a squirrel grabbing a the woman’s finger and pulling it inside her small, and cozy home.

The tiny and beautiful creature takes the person to show them her newborn babies who are very small and vulnerable.

In a separate incident, a man in Germany may not have been in danger when he called the cops on a baby squirrel chasing him, but it all worked out for the best for the furry suspect.

Emergency services in the city of Karlsruhe got a call Thursday from a man panicked that the tiny animal wouldn’t stop following him around, The Guardian reported. Police arrived at the scene, where the squirrel ultimately ended the pursuit by lying down and going to sleep.

It turned out that the squirrel was the one who actually needed help, police said.

“It often happens that squirrels which have lost their mothers look for a replacement and then focus their efforts on one person,” police spokeswoman Christina Krenz told The Guardian.

The squirrel, now named Karl-Friedrich, is in the care of an animal rescue center. Karlsruhe police posted a statement on Facebook about the critter, including several adorable photos. The department wished Karl-Friedrich the best.