Watch: Strange-shaped lemon takes social media by storm

A video of a strange-shaped and giant lemon went viral on the internet in no time, getting approximately 32 million views so far and has sparked a range of reactions online.

An Instagram reel posted by @maxiskitchen became a sensation soon after it was uploaded. In the reel, a woman Maxine Sharf (@maxiskitchen) can be seen cutting irregular-sized lemon and showing the users what it looks like from the inside. The unique lemon was produced from her own tree.

Take a look at the viral reel.

The social media users cannot help themselves reacting, commenting and sharing as the reel so far got 1.7 million likes. Around 14,000 users commented on the video which has so far been shared for 347, 000 times.

Here are the top comments.

A woman commented “Why does it give me anxiety and literal physical chills?”

Another user came up with a comment “When the recipe says “one lemon”.”

Another user wrote “Wow wow! You should take a really nice artsy photograph and hang it up in your kitchen! That way you can “preserve” this lemon forever!”

“This makes me greatly uncomfortable.”, a comment posed by Instagram user.

While many were seen delighted in the comments section a woman said , “This frightens me’