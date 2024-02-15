Watch: Students prank teacher for his suprise birthday celebration

A heartwarming video of students pranking their school teacher for his surprise birthday party in Nepal is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video was uploaded by the students of Class 12 of Gandaki Boarding School on their Instagram account. It showed a group of students fighting in the classroom. The school teacher, Sujan, reached the class to break the fight after being informed of the brawl.

However, the fight was a prank and it turned out to be a surprise birthday celebration for the teacher.

The class felicitated a heartwarming birthday wish to the teacher in the description.

“Happiest birthday Sujan sir,” the caption read. “Thank you for always going out and beyond to give the best for us, thank you for being our friend, thank you for making us feel like a big chaotic family. we have learned so much from you, much more than the pages of any textbook could ever teach us.

“This prank might have gone a lil overboard, but your effort clearly shows how much you care for each of. Sending BOUQUETS of love and flower.”

The heartwarming clip has an astounding 4.2 million likes on the visual-sharing platform. Instagrammers praised the students’ heartwarming gesture.

A netizen wrote, “This is so wholesome. I wanna comeback and see this everyday.” Another stated, “Aisa birthday toh sab teacher deserve karte hai (Every teacher deserves a birthday like this).”

A third Instagrammer commented, “The thing these kids will remember when they go on to win in their lives is that there was a great teacher who cared about them as humans! It’s never the class or subject- it is always the teacher.”