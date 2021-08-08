WATCH: Tactile illusion can make it feel like you have two noses

A TikTok video of an old TV show has gone viral that presented an optical illusion that will make the people feel to have two noses.

The video is an episode from an Australian educational TV show for kids, Curiosity Show, that was posted on TikTok by @tiktoktomb. The TV show ran from 1972 to 1990 on Nine Network

The host Rob Morrison said during the show that there are ‘tactile illusions’ while talking about the optical illusions before showing a trick that involves crossing two fingers and then rubbing your nose with the intersection.

He said, “If you do that for about half a minute – perhaps a little bit longer – you get the most peculiar sensation as if you’ve got two noses. It really is quite strong.” Rob Morrison added that the strange sensation happens because the brain gets confused about which parts of our fingers are touching the nose.

“If you uncross your fingers you can see that normally that part and that part – the two which are rubbing on your nose with your fingers crossed – would only be touched by two separate objects.”