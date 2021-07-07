Viral video: Thief makes failed attempt to steal gold chain from jewellery store

A video has gone viral on social media that showed a failed attempt of a thief to run away from a jewellery store in Thailand after stealing a gold chain.

The incident was caught on CCTV of the jewellery store which showed a 27-year-old Suphachai Panthong, walking into a store in Chonburi, Thailand and asked someone on the counter to give him a gold necklace worth £500 to try it.

Panthong puts the chain on his neck and suddenly raced towards the door which was remotely locked by the owner following the suspicious attitude of the man. The thief was forced to return the gold necklace before waiting for the police to arrive at the scene.

The man had been arrested by the police from the store and later he confessed to stealing the gold necklace for making money after being terminated from his job at a factory, according to Dailymail UK.

He confessed that he arrived on a motorcycle and walked into the shop without having any weapon. He claimed that he just wanted to make extra money after losing his job.

The video had gone viral in 2018 and now resurfaced on the internet and garnered over 672k views so far.