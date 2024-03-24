Watch: Thief performs yoga before stealing from bakery

In a bizarre video that went viral on social media a woman was caught on camera performing yoga before stealing from a bakery.

The incident occurred in Australia where a woman turned the parking lot of a bakery into her personal yoga studio before committing a robbery, police said.

Phillippa’s Bakery shared a hilarious video of the act on their Instagram account, and said the woman stole a few things, including some croissants. The bakery said they were “quite surprised” at the pre-theft ritual.

The “flexible” thief was seen engaging in an elaborate yoga routine, captured on the bakery’s surveillance cameras. The incident occurred on March 3, according to a report by the New York Post.

The video, humorously, had background music from the “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” soundtrack. The video showed the woman, dressed in black, performing various stretches and yoga poses. From leg lifts to shoulder rolls, she appeared to be thoroughly warming up, perhaps in anticipation of her illicit activity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillippa’s Bakery (@phillippasbakery)

“We were quite surprised when we saw the security footage from a recent break in at our Bakery HQ. Seems like yoga is a must before breaking in. A few things were stolen, including some croissants which were clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar,” reads the caption of the post.

According to AFP, police said the woman has been charged with theft and burglary. She was released on bail and is set to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on May 22.