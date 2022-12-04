Viral video: Thieves steal oil from moving goods train

PATNA: After tower, bridge and road, thieves in India’s Bihar state were caught on camera stealing oil from a moving goods train in Patna.

Nothing is safe from thieves in Bihar including trains, towers, highways and bridges as some men were found stealing oil from a moving goods train towards Bihta.

Eyewitness footage showed locals running alongside train capsule tankers to fill up their buckets with oil on a railway bridge.

The goods train was reportedly on its course to a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) oil depot when the thieves swooped in to steal the oil before it reached its destination.

Bihar: Thieves steal oil from moving train in Bihta to close out 2022 on a high. pic.twitter.com/eKBPSp5HPR — KK (@krishnakakani08) December 4, 2022

The incident closely follows a series of improbable public property thefts, with the most recent being the mysterious disappearance of a 2-km-long stretch of a road in the Banka district. Residents of Kharouni village woke up one day to find out that the only road connecting them to a nearby village had gone without a trace.

Previously, in Begusarai, a group of prolific thieves stole a train engine “piece by piece” after digging their way to the railway yard in which the diesel locomotive was parked.

Back in April, police arrested eight people — including an engineer from the irrigation department — for stealing a 45-year-old iron bridge in Amiyavar village.

