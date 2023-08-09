Viral video: Three-storey hotel collapses amid heavy rain

NEW DELHI: A three-storey hotel collapsed due to a landslide within a twinkling of an eye, in Uttrakhand, India, the video has gone viral on social media.

The hotel, comprising 30-35 rooms located in Kedarghati Rampur, came crashing down like a house of cards within seconds, after late night’s heavy downpour. The incident was captured on camera by the locals.

Sources said three people were dead while 17 were reported missing in the incident, while no confirmation has been made about casualties at the government level.

Meanwhile, the Kedarnath highway was closed due to incessant heavy rains, leaving travellers and pilgrims stranded at multiple locations.