Caught on cam: Three-year-old girl dies after glass door falls on her

In a shocking video that went viral online, a three-year-old girl died after a giant glass door at a showroom fell on top of her.

The incident took place at the Ghumar Mandi Market in Punjab’s Ludhiana, and the girl was rushed to a hospital soon after, where she was declared dead.

The incident was captured on CCTV and the video is now viral. The clip shows the little girl holding the door’s handle when the entire structure falls on her.

As soon as the door fell, the girl’s family members and people working in the showroom ran towards her and pulled her from beneath the glass door. The girl’s parents have not filed any complaint with the police.

3-year-old dies after glass door falls on her at a garment showroom in Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/UjmoZtAZ6H — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 28, 2023

Earlier, in a heart-wrenching video that went viral on the internet, a 4-year-old child was died after opening a supermarket refrigerator for chocolate.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Telangana, where a four-year-old child was electrocuted to death while trying to open the refrigerator for chocolate at N supermarket.

Watch: 4-year-old dies after opening supermarket fridge for chocolate

The CCTV camera footage shows, the child trying to open the fridge when she was electrocuted and remained stuck to the appliance for a few seconds before the father finished taking something out from the fridge beside the one that shocked the child. The child reportedly died on the spot.