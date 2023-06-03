Viral video: Tiger Clings to tourist bus during jungle safari

In a terrifying video that went viral in no time, a Tiger clung to a tourist bus during a jungle safari.

Tigers are the central attraction of tourists in the jungle whenever they go on a safari and the thrill that it gives to the tourist when they see a glimpse of it is unmatchable.

However, it is terrifying when the same animal unexpectedly approaches you or looks straight at you in the midst of your safari. Recently, an incident was captured on video, showing a group of tigers closely following a tourist bus during the safari.

The video, shared on Twitter, showed a tourist vehicle navigating through a tiger enclosure. Within moments, the giant tiger begins to approach the bus and ultimately attaches itself to the vehicle, moving along with it. Astonishingly, none of the passengers in the caged bus seemed scared.

The Twitter user shared the video just two days back and since then it has accumulated more than 81,000 views and over 2,500 likes. A woman got badly injured after she put her hand in a tiger’s enclosure to pet him.

The viral video showed the woman taking her hand inside the cage while the tiger was already inside. The tiger came close to the woman and was trying to grab her bag but took her hand inside and she got injured.