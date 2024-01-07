Viral video: Tractor mows down boy

In a distressing incident, a tractor driver mowed down a boy in India. The video is going viral on the internet.

The incident was captured on CCTV in India’s Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place under Shikarpura police station limits. The viral video shows a tractor hitting the bicycle from behind.

CCTV: Tractor mows down boy in MP’s Burhanpur pic.twitter.com/FVL6AizrQ6 — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 6, 2024

Two boys were on their way on the Indore-Icchapur state highway when the tractor hit them and they fell.

Luckily, one of the boys escaped unhurt.

In a similar heartbreaking incident, a three-year-old boy was crushed down to death after his head came under the car’s wheels while reversing the vehicle in UP’s Shahjahanpur.

It was learned that the driver was actively using a Bluetooth device while driving when he knocked down the boy playing there. However, the victim’s father reportedly decided to not take any legal action against the driver following the police releasing him.