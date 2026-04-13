Viral video: Traffic sergeant saves man who jumped off bridge in Karachi

KARACHI: A traffic police sergeant rescued a man who had jumped from a bridge in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, in an incident captured on video and widely shared on social media.

According to reports, the man, believed to be a drug addict, climbed over the safety wall of the Liaquatabad flyover and was left hanging dangerously from overhead wires.

Passersby raised an alarm and alerted a traffic police officer.

Responding swiftly, the officer took immediate action to prevent a tragedy. He stopped a passenger bus passing beneath the flyover and climbed onto its roof to reach the hanging man.

The officer then grabbed him and safely brought him down, averting a potentially fatal incident.



In the viral video, some bystanders can be heard urging the officer to beat the man for his actions. However, the officer refrained from using force and handled the situation calmly and professionally.

A day earlier, another incident sparked panic in the city when a group of armed robbers allegedly set up a checkpoint on the Shah Faisal Colony–Korangi bridge.

According to residents, 12 to 15 armed suspects blocked the bridge and looted commuters at gunpoint. The assailants were reportedly carrying Kalashnikovs and other weapons, and allegedly assaulted those who resisted.

Citizens claimed the suspects placed barriers to stop vehicles before carrying out the robberies and later escaped towards a nearby settlement.

However, police presented a different version, stating that three suspects had attempted to intercept a vehicle late at night. The driver managed to escape by driving on the wrong side of the road, causing panic and a traffic jam.

Police said they reached the scene promptly and resorted to aerial firing, but the suspects managed to flee. Officials added that no formal robbery complaint had been registered.

The incident has heightened concerns over rising street crime in Karachi, with residents calling for immediate measures to improve security.