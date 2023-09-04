WATCH: Train races down railway track without engine

In an unusual incident in India’s Jharkhand, four railway carriages were seen moving along the tracks without an engine or a locomotive pilot.

The incident – a video of which is going viral on social media – took place on the railway lines of Barharwa, where four railway carriages were observed moving along the tracks without an engine or a locomotive pilot.

According to Indian media, these tracks were originally laid for the purpose of loading and unloading goods, primarily serving the Dighi main route.

In the video, the train coaches can be seen moving on the railway tracks without any engine. People can also be seen walking on the railway tracks, recording videos.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Have you ever seen a train running without an engine?”

“In Jharkhand’s Sahibganj, the train kept running without an engine, a major accident was averted. The bogies rolled from the siding of Barharwa railway station onto the main track, and crossed the railway crossing amidst a huge crowd,” the post read.

According to Local representatives, they would raise the issue and file a complaint with higher railway authorities regarding the incident. They are also going to raise their voice for the speedy construction of barriers on the Dighi route.

Since it was shared, the video has garnered more than 38,000 views. The clip has also elicited responses from users who have shared their thoughts in the comments section. Many users expressed concern about the potential danger posed by the moving train coaches.