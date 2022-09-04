Viral video: Tree chopped down in India leaves hundreds of birds dead

In a horrifying incident, scores of birds were killed and their nests were destroyed after a giant tree was chopped down in Indian state of Kerala.

The horrifying incident that has gone viral on social media has been reported from VK Padi in Tirurangadi in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

In the viral video, several birds were seen taking off, as an earthmover pushed down the tree they had nested in, near a national highway development site. However, some of the baby birds who were unable to fly, or other birds who couldn’t fly because of the force of the fall, were crushed to their deaths. Notably, the tree was cut for the expansion of the national highway.

Everybody need a house. How cruel we can become. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/vV1dpM1xij — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 2, 2022

The video was shared on Twitter by Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service Officer, with the caption, “Everybody needs a house. How cruel we can become.” The video shows the birds being crushed to death as the tree was uprooted by a JCB machine.

