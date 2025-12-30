Viral Video: Truck overturns onto SUV, claims driver's life

Rampur: A driver’s haste or miscalculation led to a tragic accident when a fully loaded truck overturned onto his Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), killing him instantly.

The incident took place in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh state of India, where a truck carrying hay crushed the SUV after the truck lost balance and toppled onto it.

The incident, captured on CCTV, quickly went viral, with many social media users criticising the SUV driver for reckless driving.

The video shows the SUV approaching a turn when a truck is seen approaching from behind. Instead of allowing the truck to pass, the SUV driver attempted to make a turn at the junction, resulting in a collision.

The truck driver swerved to avoid hitting the SUV, but the truck’s wheel mounted the central road divider, causing the heavily laden vehicle to lose balance. The truck then toppled directly onto the SUV, crushing it completely.

Reports from Indian media indicate that the vehicle belonged to a government officer (SDO) of the Electricity Department. The driver, who was returning after dropping the SDO at a substation, died instantly at the scene. The SDO was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Teams from three local police stations, along with fire brigade and ambulance services, responded promptly. A crane was deployed to lift the truck and recover the victim from the flattened SUV.

The crash caused significant traffic disruption on the Rampur-Nainital Highway for several hours while authorities cleared the wreckage. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident.