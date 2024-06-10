WATCH: Planes escape collision as both landed, took off at almost same time

web analytics
In a shocking video that went viral in no time on the internet, two planes narrowly escaped collision after landing and taking off at almost the same time.

As per details, a major accident was barely avoided at the Mumbai Airport as an IndiGo plane landed while an Air India aircraft taking off from the same runway in less than a minute on Saturday, prompting aviation watchdog DGCA to launch a probe into the incident.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms showing one plane landing while another takes off from the same runway, sparking a debate among social media users about safety concerns.

Meanwhile, DGCA said it has rostered the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) who was on duty at the time of the incident on Saturday, while IndiGo has initiated a probe into the matter.

“We are conducting a probe and have already de-rostered the ATCO involved in the incident,” a DGCA official said.

The Mumbai airport is a single-runway operation with two crossing runways. On a single runway RW27 at the Mumbai airport, there are around 46 arrivals and departures per hour.

