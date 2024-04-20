Viral video: Underwater skeleton’s sudden appearance surprises people on boat

A passing boat in the Florida river spotted a weird and creepy thing under the clear water surprising the people on the boat.

In the video, people in a boat saw long things like bananas under the clear water near the riverbank, making them curious.

According to social media users, it might be a manatee skeleton.

The video clip was shared a few days back on the social media platform Instagram via the username @mustseeflorida.

The caption under the post said, “Seriously… and for those who are wondering, these are manatee skeleton bones that we came across recently. I honestly wasn’t sure if I even wanted to share this video.”

It continued, “They have been here for a while too. Exploring areas of Florida, we often come across a variety of things. However, this is a first for us and it was honestly really sad when we realized what we were looking at.”

The video has received over 40 million views on Instagram, and thousands of people have commented on it.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, manatees are large aquatic mammals usually found in Florida.