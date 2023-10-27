Watch: Woman Complained Of ”Abnormal Sounds” Finds Spider In Her Ear

In a shocking video which went viral online in no time, a woman who complained of ”abnormal sounds” shocked to find spider crawling in her ear.

The 64-year-old woman woke up with a feeling of a creature moving inside her left ear, said doctors who wrote the medical report.

Incessant beating, clicking, and rustling sounds inside the ear meant she had sleepless nights. When doctors at the at hospital examined her ears, a small spider was seen moving inside the outer canal of the left ear, they said in the report.

A woman with hypertension presented to the clinic with a 4-day history of abnormal sounds in her ear. On examination, a small spider was seen moving within the external auditory canal of the left ear. The molted exoskeleton of the spider was also present. https://t.co/dye2sbbiL9 pic.twitter.com/SfeNBBGQS8 — NEJM (@NEJM) October 25, 2023

It wasn’t just the eight-legged creature, doctors also found the spider’s exoskeleton inside the ear canal but luckily, the woman’s eardrum was not damaged.

The doctors then removed the spider and its exoskeleton from the woman’s ears using a suction cannula placed through an otoscope.

In a separate incident, a doctor was left baffled when he found a spider inside a female patient’s ear during the consultation.

The bizarre incident about the woman and the spider was reported from Zhuzhou, in southern China’s Hunan Province.

The report mentioned that the woman, identified as Yi, came to the hospital and complained of discomfort and hearing strange noises inside her ear after a day she spent time outside her home.

She decided to consult with the doctor when the symptoms. She first assumed it to be caused because of an infection.

When the physician took a look at her ear, he was left shocked over what he had discovered. He found the creepy crawler moving around the surface of the tympanic membrane” of the ear.