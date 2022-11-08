Viral video: Woman falls off the bike while kicking another rider

A video going viral on the internet shows a woman falling from a bike as she tried to kick another rider next to her.

In a video clip, a man and woman can be seen riding a bike going in their lane while another person was passing by near them.

The woman on the back seat of bike kicked the other bike rider as it came near them.

However, the woman couldn’t maintain her balance and in an ‘instant karma’ fell off the bike.

The bike rider who was kicked kept on moving unbothered his own way.

Read more: VIRAL VIDEO: FIRECRACKERS GO OFF FROM MOVING CAR

Earlier, a video went viral on the internet where firecrackers went off from the back of a moving car.

The firecrackers were going off in the air from the moving car, with sparkles falling on cars behind.

The man driving the car seemed to be unbothered by the firecrackers.

The police managed to take the owner of the car into custody with the help of the viral video and CCTV footage.

Comments