Watch: Woman narrowly escapes stray dogs attack during morning walk

In a terrifying video that went viral, a woman narrowly escaped stray dogs attack after she was besieged by them during morning walk.

The incident occurred in Hyderabad where the woman had a narrow escape after she was besieged by a pack of stray dogs on the street while she was out for her daily morning walk on Saturday morning.

The woman’s husband shared the chilling CCTV footage of her harrowing ordeal on social media in a bid to raise awareness about the menace of street dogs that plagues the area.

In the CCTV footage, the woman is seen surrounded by a pack of street dogs who are barking and pouncing at her. However, she somehow manages to hold her nerve against the rabid canines and tries to drive the beasts away by throwing her slippers at them.

Woman Attacked by Pack of Dogs in Hyderabad’s Manikonda Area Ia harrowing incident on Saturday morning, a woman was attacked by approximately 15 stray dogs while on her morning walk at Chitrapuri Hills in Manikonda. The attack occurred around 6 a.m. and has raised serious… pic.twitter.com/CyljwZSGh2 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) June 22, 2024

The woman tries to run away but the dogs run after her and at one point she stumbles and falls down on the road as the dogs try to maul her.

Luckily, she manages to get to her feet and finally escapes the bone-chilling encounter which could very well have turned fatal for her if not for the steely resolve she displayed.