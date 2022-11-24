Viral video: Woman overjoyed watching her son’s FIFA World Cup debut

A video of an excited mother, jumping out of joy on her son’s FIFA World Cup debut, is going viral on social media.

Undoubtedly, parents are the first and the constant cheerleaders of the minute achievements of their kids, and Dee Adekugbe is no different.

A video circulating on the internet of Dee, the mother of a Canadian football player, Sam Adekugbe celebrating his World Cup debut is the best thing to see online today.

The now-viral clip with at least 140,000 likes on the original post was first shared by an international sports outlet on social media. The snippet sees Dee jumping out of joy as her son Sam, 27, was called as a substitute to play for the Canadian team in their fixture against Belgium.

The overjoyed mother couldn’t control her emotions and can be heard saying, “My son is in the World Cup. Thank you, Jesus. Hallelujah.”

The video was showered with love from numerous social users, many of whom joined in the celebrations of the mother via the comments section.

A netizen wrote, “God Bless you Dee for raising a great son in Sam and having this special moment and sharing this special moment with all of us.”

“What a special moment,” another penned. One of the comment on the post read, “Love that. Canada deserved better too. Very impressed by their display.”

About the game, Belgium beat Canada 1-0, with a goal by Michy Batshuayi in the 44th minute.

It is pertinent to mention that Sam Adekugbe was brought in as a substitute in the 74th minute of the game.

