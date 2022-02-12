Horrific video shows woman putting son’s life in danger of Saree

A scary video of a child hanging from his tenth-floor flat’s balcony for picking up his mother’s saree in India has gone viral across social media.

The video was filmed on camera by a resident from the opposite building in the Faridabad city of the Haryana state in India.

Appalled to see this video of a mother from #Faridabad!

Heights of carelessness, insensitivity & irresponsibility.

She has no right to risk her kid’s life. pic.twitter.com/uNj362e9UO — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) February 11, 2022

The video was shared by the Indian Public Service officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. The boy was seen climbing on the bedsheet while his family members were pulling him up.

“Appalled to see this video of a mother from Faridabad!” the tweet read. “Heights of carelessness, insensitivity & irresponsibility. She has no right to risk her kid’s life.”

According to a report by an Indian news agency, the child’s mother had tied him to a bedsheet for rescuing her saree that feel on the balcony of a locked apartment.

The video went viral across social media platforms. The netizens expressed their anger.

Majority of parents think they can treat their kid their way. In many developed countries Social services protect rights of children very diligently. In India also we must devise & manifest rights & duties of parents pertinent to their offspring. — Tongue Untied (@tongue_untied) February 12, 2022

Take action againest this lady @police_haryana plz — Naeem Choudhry Indian🇮🇳 (@naeemchoudhrymt) February 12, 2022

How dare she !! She should be behind the bars. He’ll with the clothes, she had no right to risk the child,s life. — Savita Kaushal (@SavitaKaushal8) February 12, 2022

It is not the first time that parents of teachers have put children’s life in danger without thinking of its serious consequences in the country.

A school principal in the Uttar Pradesh state was taken into custody after he hanged a student upside-down from the first floor of its building as punishment.

The man from the Uttar Pradesh state named Manoj Vishwakarma hanged the class two student Sonu Yadav by his legs in front of his schoolmates.

The report mentioned that the principal got angry with the student’s behaviour while eating and wanted to teach him a lesson. He pulled him after the student started screaming and asking for his forgiveness.

He was later arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act, according to police.

The student’s father, speaking with a news agency, said that his principal put his son’s life in danger with his disturbing behaviour.

“My son had only gone to eat gol gappa with the other kids and they were being a little naughty,” he was quoted by a media outlet in its report. “For this, the principal meted out such a punishment which could have endangered my son’s life.”

