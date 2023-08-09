WATCH: Woman slaps on-duty police officer on road

A video of a woman slapping an on-duty police officer on the road is going viral of social media.

According to details, the incident took place in Indian capital New Delhi, wherein a woman was seen slapping an on-duty police officer on the road. The video has caused quite a stir on social media.

However, the reason behind the fight is not clear as of now. The shocking footage shows a woman purportedly from Delhi spalling a police officer.

Later, people can be seen intervening but the woman remains unstoppable and continues to attack the police constable.

The video has been uploaded on Twitter by a handle called ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’. Since being uploaded, it has gathered over 86K views. Many people are urging that a strict action should be taken against the woman.

Have a look at the viral video: