Viral video: Woman stands on 4th floor railing to clean window

A video showing a woman cleaning windows while holding on to the railing of the fourth floor of a building has gone viral on social media.

Shared on Twitter, the 14-second clip shows the woman from India’s Ghaziabad hanging from the railing of the fourth floor of a building. She cleans the window with a piece of cloth.

She ventures to do this all without any safety gear or taking any precautions. The woman even attempts to clean the far edges of the window.

She is a woman…can do anything.. A woman was seen hanging on to the railing of the fourth floor and cleaning the window. #Ghaziabad,#UttarPradesh.#LadkiHoonLadSaktiHoon

The caption with the video said, “A woman was seen hanging on to the railing of the fourth floor and cleaning the window.”

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, the video has been going viral with social media users criticising the woman for the dangerous act.

