Viral video: Woman survives after being pushed 165 feet off a cliff

The rescue footage went viral after a woman in her early twenties survived after being attacked and pushed 165 feet off a cliff by clinging onto a tree at Germany’s famous Neuschwanstein Castle.

The terrifying incident took place at Germany’s famous Neuschwanstein Castle on June 14.

22-year-old Kelsey Chang and 21-year-old Eva Lui from the US were attacked and pushed down a cliff after they met a fellow American tourist on a hiking path.

Police said that a man went on to ‘physically attack’ Eva and when Kelsey intervened, he choked her and pushed her down the steep castle slope.

While Kelsey managed to cling to a tree to save her life, her friend Eva succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A rescue clip shared online shows German rescuers sliding down from a helicopter halfway down the steep cliff to rescue Kelsey. She can clearly be seen moving around the fallen trunk of a tree.

According to the reports, Eva fell nearly 165 feet to end up close to Kelsey.

The rescue was completed by members of a mountain rescue service as shocked tourists watched on from a distance, according to a Metro report. It added that the suspect allegedly fled the scene after the incident but was caught and arrested nearby.

Following the tragic incident, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaig, the university from where Kelsey and Eva graduated last month, released a statement.

“Our University of Illinois family is mourning the senseless death of Ms Liu and the attack on Ms Chang. Both had just graduated in May and should have been able to celebrate such an important accomplishment without the fear of such a tragic outcome,” the university said.