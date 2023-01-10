Viral video: Woman turned Monjulika to scare people, this is how it went!

A video of an Indian woman dressed up as Monjulika from the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is going viral on social media.

One can never get enough of those funny prank videos while scrolling the reels on Instagram, be it the clips of people portraying that one white-dressed ghost from all the old Indian films or the pranksters taking the look of a bride in red to scare people on quiet streets.

Now in one such video, a girl from Rajasthan, India has dressed up as yet another cult horror character, Monjulika from the horror comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, in order to scare the people at the famous Bharatpur Haveli of the state.

Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went 🥰 pic.twitter.com/K4v8Oii00U — prisha. (@prishafknwalia) January 8, 2023

A Twitter user, who goes by the name Prisha Walia, shared a video of hers on the micro-blogging site, which sees her taking the look with a long-haired wig and white sheet wrapped around to portray the character.

Throughout the viral video, Prisha along with another friend in the same getup scared the guests and staff of the mansion, as the song ‘Mere Dholna Sun’ from the film played in the background.

While a number of people fell victim to the prank, others remain unaffected and instead attacked the prankster back.

The prank video went viral on social media and was watched by at least 127,000 users in addition to several reshares.

