Watch: Wonder Kid stuns internet with problem solving skills

In a video that went viral in no time, a wonder kid stunned the internet with his impeccable problem-solving skills.

The viral video shows a minor boy who stands out as an example of exceptional aptitude and problem-solving skills.

In the video, a toddler solves a complex puzzle with colored circular blocks, effortlessly placing them into their designated slots.

What truly astounds onlookers is the calm and collected manner in which this child accomplishes the task, showing no signs of stress or pressure.

The baby in the video has been given the title of Einstein, in reference to the renowned Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein.

Such an accolade is usually bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional intellectual prowess.

In a separate video that went viral on the internet, a little girl made her laptop after her aunt refused to give her one.

The incident was shared on social media by a user named Neha, who posted pictures of the ‘handmade’ laptop, crafted ingeniously from cardboard.

Neha’s caption read, “My niece requested to use my laptop and when I declined, she dedicated three hours to constructing her own.” The images showcased a cardboard cutout fashioned into the shape of a laptop, complete with keys for added authenticity.