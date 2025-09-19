Video: Yemen drone attack on Israel

Jerusalem: The Israeli military said that a drone “launched from the east” crashed in the southern city of Eilat after air raid sirens sounded in the area.

Israel’s police said that forces were dealing with the aftermath of the drone crash that resulted in material damage but no casualties. The Israeli military released the video of the drone attack on its X account.

Israeli media had reported that the drone had been launched from Yemen and fell in Eilat’s hotel zone. Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for the drone attack, saying in a statement that Eilat “will remain under constant targeting.”

The Iran-alighed group has been firing at Israel and attacking shipping lanes in what it has said is an act of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Most of the dozens of missiles and drones launched have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory on Thursday, after air raid sirens sounded in several areas, including Jerusalem.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (air force),” the military said in a statement.

Since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

In response, Israel has carried out rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, mainly targeting infrastructure such as ports, power stations and the international airport in Sanaa. It also assassinated the head of the Huthi government together with 11 other senior officials in air strikes last month.