Action-packed trailer of Vikram Vedha wins social media

The action-packed trailer of the upcoming Bollywood movie Vikram Vedha is going viral across social media. 

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. It will release on September 30 this year. 

Here’s how social media reacted to it. 

The story is about a police officer Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) tracking down a tough and brutal gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). 

Apart from Saif Ali Khan and and Hritithik Roshan, the cast includes Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi, Rofique Khan, Satyadeep Misra, Rihead Ronni Jr., Yogita Bihani, Rati Shankar Tripathi and others.

Gayatri and Pushkar have directed and written the screenplay. It is pertinent to mention that they were the brains behind the Tamil version of the film too. 

Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth are the producers while Vivek b Agrawal and Chakravarthy Ramachandra are the executive producers. 

