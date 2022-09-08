Action-packed trailer of Vikram Vedha wins social media

The action-packed trailer of the upcoming Bollywood movie Vikram Vedha is going viral across social media.

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. It will release on September 30 this year.

Here’s how social media reacted to it.

Imagine Vikram Vedha starring them 😮 pic.twitter.com/FuIFz3Ipp0 — Arsh Deep Shah (@thedeepscare) August 29, 2022

Cast any actor opposite him , kitna bhi accha ho #HrithikRoshan kha jayegaa.

He is on different level and his screen presence is second to None🔥 Hat’s off to his dedication towards his character 🙏#VikramVedhaTrailer #VikramVedha pic.twitter.com/Ezg7Zgamz8 — Ashutosh (@IANANDASHU) September 8, 2022

Trailer and teaser of Vikram vedha are the outcome of serious thought process that went behind. That table scene is continued where teaser left it, thought provoking dialogues, good vs evil symbolic presentation literally everything has special meaning. — ray (@batman_437) September 8, 2022

When you created a masterpiece, it’s almost impossible to create another better version of it.

But this #VikramVedha Trailer has more swag & intensity than the original one.

I’m a fan of #Madhavan & #VIjaySethupathi version.

With this trailer, @PushkarGayatri draws a bigger line. pic.twitter.com/TuIL7N3nJx — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) September 8, 2022

The story is about a police officer Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) tracking down a tough and brutal gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

Apart from Saif Ali Khan and and Hritithik Roshan, the cast includes Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi, Rofique Khan, Satyadeep Misra, Rihead Ronni Jr., Yogita Bihani, Rati Shankar Tripathi and others.

Gayatri and Pushkar have directed and written the screenplay. It is pertinent to mention that they were the brains behind the Tamil version of the film too.

Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth are the producers while Vivek b Agrawal and Chakravarthy Ramachandra are the executive producers.

