Virat Kohli fan breaks into his hotel room; uploads video on social media

Former skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli called out the person who broke into his hotel room and recorded the video of his personal space.

Virat Kohli took to his social media account on Monday morning and posted about the alleged privacy breach which took place in his suite at Crown Towers in Perth, Australia, where the team stayed after yesterday’s clash of ICC T20 Men’s World Cup, against South Africa.

The intruder broke into his room and scanned through his belongings, later uploading the video on social media.

The star cricketer reposted the video, previously shared by an unidentified user on the video-sharing platform, TikTok as “King Kohli’s hotel room,” and expressed his disappointment over intruding ‘fanaticism’.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” Kohli noted in his post.

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?” he questioned and clarified, “I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.”

The athlete urged people to respect the privacy of others, especially celebs and not treat them as commodities for their entertainment.

Several fellow sportspersons reacted to the post and called out the unacceptable behaviour displayed by the fan.

Furious over the move, cricketer’s wife and Bollywood star, Anushka Sharma also lashed out at the said person for the antic.

She reshared the post on her Insta stories and wrote, “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing.” “An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega, (If you are a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone.”

“Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?” Sharma questioned.

