Virat Kohli gets angry after getting dismissed, video goes viral

Cricket is a game of nerves and a player’s patience gets tested when they lose their wicket without playing a good inning or performing poorly on the field.

There have been cases when batters and fielders have exchanged heated words when batters make their way to the dressing rooms after getting out.

This was the case on day three of the second Test between hosts Bangladesh and India. Batter Virat Kohli got caught out for one and he was not pleased with what happened next.

It seemed as if the Bangladesh players said something to Virat Kohli. He came towards them to respond to their catcalls. It was not determined which player exchanged words with him.

The umpires intervened to control the situation. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan came to help the players from his side.

India is 100 runs away from winning the second Test. Chasing a 145-run target, the side was 45-4 at the close of day three.

Bangladesh, batting first made 227 in their first innings. India, in reply, were dismissed for 314. The hosts scored 231 in their second innings.

