WATCH: Virat Kohli surprises Shakib with heartfelt gesture

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli won the hearts of the fans with his gesture towards veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after the second Test in Kanpur.

As the players gathered after the conclusion of the second IND v BAN Test, a viral video showed Kohli walking through his teammates towards the Bangladesh all-rounder while carrying his bat.

Virat Kohli then approached Shakib Al Hasan, put his hand on the former Bangladesh skipper’s shoulder, and gifted his bat to him.

Day 5 of the second IND v BAN Test saw Yashasvi Jaiswal smashing 51 as India pulled off a remarkable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a rain-hit game.

The hosts bundled out Bangladesh for 146 before lunch on the fifth and final day and, needing 95 for victory, reached 98-3 in just 104 balls in the second session.

Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his second fifty of the match in 43 balls before falling to Taijul Islam, ending a 58-run stand with Virat Kohli.

The star Indian batter scored an unbeaten 29 as Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary.

It is noteworthy here that Shakib Al Hasan, facing prosecution for his affiliation with the country’s former leader, had said that he would soon retire from international cricket but hoped to play at least one more match back home first.

Shakib is facing murder charges along with dozens of other members of ex-premier Sheikh Hasina’s party who have been accused of culpability in a deadly police crackdown on protesters.

The 37-year-old, who briefly served as a lawmaker under Hasina this year, has not returned to Bangladesh since the toppling of her government last month in a student-led revolution.

Shakib said that next year’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan would be his last international outing.

However, he expressed his wish to return home for a slated two-Test series against South Africa, and had asked the Bangladesh Cricket Board if he could come back.

“It’s my desire, I have said this to BCB and the selectors,” Shakib told reporters ahead of the second Test IND v BAN Test.

“They agreed with me, that they are trying to organise everything if possible, so that I can go back to Bangladesh, play those two Test matches in Mirpur and finish my Test career there.”

He added: “If that doesn’t happen maybe this is my last one.”