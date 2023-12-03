Virat Kohli’s restaurant denied entry to a man over his dress??

MUMBAI: A video that has gone viral on social media showed a man from, dressed in veshti (Dhoti and Kurta), claiming that he was denied entry to one of star batter Virat Kohli’s restaurants in Mumbai.

In the viral video – which managed to grab over 1 million views, the man accused management of One8 Commune – Virat Kohli’s restaurant – of denying him an entry into the eatery due to his dress.

The man can be seen wearing a white shirt and veshti (Dhoti), a white unstitched cloth wrap tied in the waist, mainly worn in Tamil Nadu.

The man – whose identity could not be ascertained – can be heard saying that he landed in Mumbai and went straight to his hotel where he checked in. Without wasting time, he rushed to visit One8 Commune’s Juhu branch.

A person was not allowed to #ViratKohli𓃵’s restaurant for wearing DHOTI People with shorts were allowed

Cats were allowed too But wearing Dhoti not allowed 🚫

Isn’t this discrimination ? pic.twitter.com/n965kk06Yo — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) December 2, 2023

However, he claimed that he was not even allowed to enter the restaurant as the staff barred him from doing so owing to his outfit.

According to the man, the staff stopped him from entering the restaurant as his outfit did not follow its dress code.

The video triggered mixed reactions on social media. While a section of social media users slammed the restaurant management, some lashed the man for pulling out Virat Kohli’s name into the matter.

Meanwhile, amidst this controversy, Virat Kohli has been making headlines for his outstanding performance in the 2023 World Cup, amassing an impressive tally of over 700 runs.

The Indian star batter is now gearing up for the upcoming South Africa series, indicating his participation in the two-test matches while opting out of the white-ball series.