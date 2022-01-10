VIRAL: Wahab Riaz turns ‘Chanay Wala Chacha’

Pakistan’s pacer Wahab Riaz went viral on social media after he posted a video of him having a fun time on the streets here on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Wahan shared a video with his fans in which he can be seen having fun with Maize Seller (Makkai Wale Chacha).

“Your “Chano wala Cha-cha” of the day! Send your orders ‘kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun?’ P.S. Loved spending some time around this special handcart reminded me of my childhood days,” he wrote.

It must be noted here that Wahab is known for his humour and he often shares it with his fans on social media.

Recently, he appeared in A-Sports HD’s ICC T20 World Cup show ‘The Pavilion’ alongside other greats of cricket – Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Waqar Younis. The show was hosted by Fakhr-e-Alam.

