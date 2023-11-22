David Warner’s response to Kaif’s ‘best team’ comment goes viral

The Australian opening batsman David Warner responded to Mohammad Kaif’s comment, as he named India ‘the best team on paper’ despite losing the ICC World Cup 2023 final to Australia.

The left-handed batsman David Warner in a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, mentioned the former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif and stated that it doesn’t matter what’s on paper, but the end of the day result.

“That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come,” he concluded.

I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come 👍 https://t.co/DBDOCagG2r — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 22, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that, the Australian opener Travis Head’s century and middle order batsman Marnus Labuschagne’s important 58 not out led Australia to their record sixth World Cup title with a six-wicket win over India in 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Sunday.

Australia is crowned World Cup champions for the sixth time, having lifted the prestigious on five occasions before in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

A crowd of over 100,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadum saw power-packed Australia bowl out India for 240 and then gallop to victory in the 43rd over.

India, who were on a 10-match winning streak were fancying their chances to defend a low score and to lift their third title but Travis Head swept away their hopes.

Set to chase a modest 241, Australia comfortably knocked off the winning runs in 43 overs, courtesy of a match-winning fourth-wicket partnership between Head and Labuschagne.

Australia found themselves in a state of bother earlier in the run chase when they slipped to 47/3 in just seven overs with in-form openers David Warner (7), Mitchell Marsh (15) and experienced batter Steve Smith (4) perishing cheaply.

The left-handed opener put together a match-winning 192-run partnership with Marnus Labushagne which put Australia in touching distance to their record victory.