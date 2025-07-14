Washington’s puzzle collecting lady breaks world record

WASHINGTON: Puzzle fanatic Liza Fireman has finally earned a place in the Guinness World Records for accumulating the largest viral jigsaw puzzle collection, adding 4,060 unique designs.

The 46-year-old Liza Fireman started her journey in 2019, driven not by desire for praise but by a deep love for puzzling, mainly the high-quality artistry of Ravensburger puzzles, her preferred brand.

“I didn’t set out to break the world record, I just fell in love with puzzling,” Liza Fireman told Guinness World Records. “But not just any puzzles, Ravensburger puzzles. I love their quality, their design, and the history of puzzles. It just became a passion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

Her record-breaking viral collection exceeds the previous titleholder, John Walczak, who held the record with 2,022 puzzles in 2023.

Liza Fireman’s collection includes a broad range of themes, from Disney characters and Hello Kitty to pop culture icons like James Bond, Friends, and Wicked. She even owns rare circular puzzles and a coveted Star Wars Yoda design that took her seven years to locate.

Liza Fireman’s unwavering commitment to intellectual exploration beyond collecting. She has participated in the National Jigsaw Puzzle Championships and even the World Championships, although she admits the competitive stress can be penetrating.

“If I kept all of the puzzles I did in a year, I could easily carpet my house with puzzles,” she joked.

Her viral achievement not only sets a new benchmark for puzzle collectors worldwide but also highlights the growing popularity of jigsaw puzzles as both a hobby and an art form. The largest jigsaw puzzle collection now belongs to a woman whose passion turned into a legacy, one piece at a time.

Read More: Woman uses tech skills to send 21 hoax bomb threats over love rejection

A shocking and viral case of obsessive love has come to light, involving 21 hoax bomb threats across India. A woman from Chennai, India, allegedly driven by one-sided affection for a male colleague, used her technical knowledge to create panic on a national scale.